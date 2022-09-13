US keeper Steffen misses 4th straight game for Middlesbrough

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed his fourth straight game for Middlesbrough, raising doubt whether he will be available for the United States’ last two warmup matches ahead of the World Cup. The 27-year-old has not played since Aug. 20, Middlesbrough’s fifth match of the season, because of a knee injury. The last two World Cup prep matches for the 13th-ranked Americans are against No. 23 Japan on Sept. 23 at Düsseldorf, Germany, and 53rd-ranked Saudi Arabia four days later at Murcia, Spain. American coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his roster for the exhibitions on Wednesday.

