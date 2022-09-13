Twins lose combo no-hit bid with 1 out in 9th vs Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins’ bid to pitch a combined no-hitter against the Kansas City Royals ended when Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning. Witt’s hit came against reliever Jovani Moran. Twins starter Joe Ryan was taken out after throwing 106 pitches in seven innings. The crowd at Target Field booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth. Moran issued a pair of one-out walks in the ninth before Witt pulled a clean double to left field.

