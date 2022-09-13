Sporting scores 2 late goals, upsets Tottenham with 2-0 win

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Sporting scored in the 90th minute and again in stoppage time to beat Tottenham 2-0 and make it two wins from two to open the Champions League group stage. Substitutes Paulinho and Arthur Gomes scored the goals as Tottenham slipped to its first loss of the season in all competitions. Paulinho glanced in a header from a corner to the near post to give the lead to Sporting. The Portuguese team had spent most of the game under pressure and looking to hit Tottenham on the counterattack. Gomes sealed the win when he finished off a solo run down the left wing by cutting in and poking home a shot.

