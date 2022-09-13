Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza fires Stroppa as coach
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza has fired coach Giovanni Stroppa and replaced him with Raffaele Palladino. The 54-year-old Stroppa steered Monza to a historic first ever promotion to the top-flight via the playoffs last season but it picked up its first point only last weekend. The 38-year-old Palladino’s first match in charge will be against his former team Juventus. Palladino played more than 50 matches for Juventus before leaving in 2008. Former Italian premier Berlusconi bought Monza in 2018. He owned Milan for 31 years before selling in 2017.