“Sanders Show” fuels No. 10 Arkansas on both sides of ball
By ETHAN WESTERMAN
The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Two unrelated players who share a last name have powered No. 10 Arkansas this season. Running back Raheim Sanders leads the SEC in rushing yards and linebacker Drew Sanders tops the league in both sacks and forced fumbles. “The Sanders Show” has helped Arkansas win its first two games and enter the Associated Press Top 10 for the second straight year. Raheim leads the SEC with 273 rushing yards, second nationally among players who have only played two games. Drew leads the SEC in sacks with three, forced fumbles with two, and is tied for sixth in tackles with 16.