Ryan Mountcastle homers to help Orioles beat Nationals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a tying homer and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Tuesday night to gain ground in the American League wild- card race. The Orioles moved within five games of Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot. The Nationals have lost four in a row and six of their last seven to fall a season-high 44 games under .500 at a majors-worst 49-93. Mountcastle led off the fifth with his 22nd homer, a shot to right-center off former Orioles prospect Hunter Harvey (1-1) to tie it at 3. Gunnar Henderson then doubled, went to third on Ramón Urías’ single and scored on Austin Hays’ bloop double. Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (7-5) allowed three runs in five-plus innings.

