Reynolds homers in 2nd straight game, Pirates beat Reds 6-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bryan Reynolds homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 in a doubleheader opener. Cincinnati’s Jake Fraley was hit on the head by Manny Bañuelos’ 93.5 mph fastball in the eighth inning. The ball appeared to glance off the bill of Fraley’s helmet and graze the right side of his face. Down for several minutes, Fraley got to his feet and was led off the field by an athletic trainer. Cal Mitchell hit his first homer since July 22 and Ke’Bryan Hayes his first since Aug. 7.

