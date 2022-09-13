Offense or defense? Some assistants benefit from doing both

Abdul Hodge is a former three-time all-Big Ten linebacker who played the position in the NFL and spent three years coaching future linebackers at South Dakota. The former Iowa star now is working on the other side of the ball as he returns to his alma mater and coaches the Hawkeyes’ fullbacks and tight ends. Hodge compares the new assignment to learning a different language. Hodge is one of four Big Ten assistants coaching on the opposite side of the ball from where they coached last year. The others are Michigan’s Ron Bellamy and Jay Harbaugh and Wisconsin’s Bob Bostad.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.