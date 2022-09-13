Navigating NFL without an agent remains tricky proposition

Lamar Jackson is banking on his talent to ultimately land the deal he seeks from the Baltimore Ravens. He’s also depending on himself as one of only 17 current NFL players acting as their own agent, according to the NFLPA. The list includes high-profile names such as Bobby Wagner, DeAndre Hopkins and Jacoby Brissett. Former players Richard Sherman, Russell Okung and Hall of Famer Edgerrin James also did it. It’s the latest example of this generation taking more ownership of how their careers are handled. It’s also a unique risk vs. reward gamble that few remain willing to take on.

