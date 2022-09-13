Man City player Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty on a charge of rape of a 19-year-old woman. The verdict was given by a jury on the direction of a judge. Mendy’s co-accused is Louis Saha Matturie. Matturie was also cleared of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault against the same woman after the prosecution offered no further evidence against the defendants. Judge Stephen Everett warned jurors not to speculate as to why the prosecution had decided not to pursue guilty verdicts in relation to the charges concerned. Mendy still faces seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

