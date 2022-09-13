Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Fury

A long-anticipated all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is closer then ever. Joshua’s management team says in a post on Twitter that its fighter has accepted the terms presented by Fury for a bout on Dec. 3. That was made known to Fury’s team on Friday before both parties agreed to halt communication following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Fury’s British promoter, Frank Warren, replied that a “contract will be with you very soon.” Fury is the WBC champion. He has said he is willing to offer Joshua 40% of the purse for a title fight before the end of the year.

