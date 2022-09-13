Džeko scores again against Plzeň to help Inter win 2-0

PILSEN, Czech Republic (AP) — Edin Džeko scored one goal and set up another to lead Inter Milan to a 2-0 victory over Viktoria Plzeň in the Champions League. It was the Bosnia international’s 10th goal in nine matches against Plzeň and his ninth in the last six. The 10 goals against Plzeň are the most Džeko has scored against any team. Džeko scored Inter’s opener in the 20th minute with an angled shot into the far bottom corner. Plzeň was reduced to 10 men in the 60th minute when midfielder Pavel Bucha was sent off for a challenge on Nicolò Barella. Džeko picked out Denzel Dumfries for the second goal in the 70th.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.