Cowboys won’t put Prescott on IR for possible earlier return

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys aren’t putting quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after surgery on his right thumb. That leaves open the possibility that he could return within the next four games. That is the minimum number of games a player must miss if put on that list. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the team’s flagship radio station 105.3 The Fan that the team wants Prescott to be a consideration for playing within the next four games. Prescott had surgery Monday, a day after he got hurt in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 19-3 loss at home to Tampa Bay.

