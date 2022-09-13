Chiefs’ Mahomes still thrives on proving naysayers wrong

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s sometimes hard to believe that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for all that he’s accomplished during his young but brilliant NFL career, would carry such a considerable chip on his shoulder. But he thrives on proving people wrong, and that was evident again in Arizona. Despite losing game-breaking Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns without an interception in a near-flawless performance. And he’ll carry that momentum into Thursday night’s showdown against the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers.

