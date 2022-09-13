Brugge stuns Porto 4-0 for 2nd straight Champions League win

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto’s Champions League struggles continued with a 4-0 home loss to Club Brugge. Brugge scored once in the first half and three times in the second to hand Porto its fourth straight loss in the Champions League going back to last season. The Portuguese side is winless in five consecutive games in the European competition. The Group B loss to Brugge followed the 2-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid last week. It was the second victory in a row in the Champions League for Brugge. The Belgian side had opened its European campaign by beating Bayer Leverkusen at home.

