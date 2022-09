CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will miss the start of the season after he had cervical spine surgery. Team physician Michael Terry says McCabe is expected to return in 10 to 12 weeks. There was no word on when exactly McCabe had the surgery. Forward prospect Jalen Luypen also will miss the start of the season because of a left rotator cuff injury. The team says he is expected to return in 14 to 18 weeks.

