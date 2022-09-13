Big 12’s underappreciated stealing spotlight early in season

What were supposed to be the Big 12 also-rans took some of the spotlight from favorites such as Oklahoma and Oklahoma State over the weekend. Kansas improved to 2-0 with its overtime victory over West Virginia. Iowa State did the same with a road win over rival Iowa. Kansas State blew out former Big 12 foe Missouri in the first meeting with the Tigers in more than a decade. Texas Tech used double overtime to rally past then-No. 25 Houston. That’s some pretty salty stuff from a quartet of schools that were not expected to make much noise this season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.