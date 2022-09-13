Bayern beats Lewandowski’s Barca; Liverpool gets late winner

LONDON (AP) — It doesn’t seem to matter which shirt Robert Lewandowski is wearing. Bayern Munich just keeps getting the better of Barcelona either way. Bayern extended its recent dominance over the Spanish giant with a 2-0 win in the Champions League to show it can cope quite well without Lewandowski, who left to join Barcelona in the offseason. Sporting Lisbon also moved to six points in Group D after netting two late goals to beat Tottenham 2-0 at home. Liverpool needed an 89th-minute goal to get its first win of the European campaign.

