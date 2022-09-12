Wisconsin’s remedy after loss: More passion, fewer penalties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin faces a balancing act as it tries to bounce back from its first loss of the season and work its way back into the Top 25. The Badgers believe they must play with more enthusiasm and more discipline, two traits that don’t always go together. They had too many penalties and too little energy Saturday in a surprising 17-14 loss to Washington State. Wisconsin committed 11 penalties for 106 yards. That’s the first time in 14 years the Badgers had that many penalties or penalty yards in a non-overtime game.

