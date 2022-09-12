Union Berlin enjoying unfamiliar view at top of Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin is reveling in the view from the top of the Bundesliga for the first time this week. Sunday’s 1-0 win in Cologne lifted the team to the top of the German league after six matches. The club says “other times will come but let us enjoy the moment.” Union fans have to stretch their memories back to 1970 to remember when the club was on top after the first matchday of the old East German league. Union was only ever first in the Oberliga once before. That came after the seventh round of the 1967-68 season. Union coach Urs Fischer and team captain Christopher Trimmel still say the aim this season is to avoid relegation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.