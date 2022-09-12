South Carolina loses defenders Kaba, Strachan for season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has lost starting linebacker Mohamed Kaba and backup defensive end Jordan Strachan for the season to ACL injuries. Both were hurt in Saturday’s 44-30 loss at Arkansas. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer announced the status of the two players on Monday. Kaba started the first two games of the season and had eight tackles and a pass breakup. Strachan had 10 tackles and led the team with three sacks. Beamer said in a statement he was disappointed for both because they had worked hard in the offseason and were off to solid starts.

