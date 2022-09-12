Sloppy Bengals will need to get in synch, reduce mistakes

CINCINNATI (AP) — There was plenty of blame to go around for the Bengals in their strange 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s opener. Kicker Evan McPherson was working with a backup long snapper and missed an extra point that would have won the game in regulation. He then blew a 29-yard field goal try that would have won it in overtime. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw four interceptions and lost a fumble on one of the seven sacks he took. Burrow was working on an offensive line that was supposed to be improved with four new starters. The Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.