Seahawks’ Jamal Adams leaves vs Broncos with knee injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter of the season opener against the Denver Broncos. Adams was injured on a play where he blitzed and put pressure on Denver quarterback Russell Wilson. Adams didn’t get a sack but forced an incompletion. He limped off the field and after being examined on the sideline was taken via a cart back to the locker room. The Seahawks said Adams was doubtful to return. Adams is in his third season in Seattle. He was limited by injuries to 12 games in each of his first two years.

