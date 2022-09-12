Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:48 PM

Pirates slam three home runs to down Reds

KION

GARY SCHATZ
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rodolfo Castro and Diego Castillo homered in a five-run fifth inning to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Castro hit a three-run home run off Mike Minor in the fifth inning.  His eighth of the season.  Castillo, who was recalled from Indianapolis before the game, hit a two-run shot _ his 11th _ to cap the inning. Aristides Aquino broke an 0-for-8 slide with his eighth home run with a man on to put the Reds on top.  The line drive off Bryse Wilson was Aquino’s eighth of the season and fourth in his last eight games.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content