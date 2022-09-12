Pirates slam three home runs to down Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rodolfo Castro and Diego Castillo homered in a five-run fifth inning to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Castro hit a three-run home run off Mike Minor in the fifth inning. His eighth of the season. Castillo, who was recalled from Indianapolis before the game, hit a two-run shot _ his 11th _ to cap the inning. Aristides Aquino broke an 0-for-8 slide with his eighth home run with a man on to put the Reds on top. The line drive off Bryse Wilson was Aquino’s eighth of the season and fourth in his last eight games.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.