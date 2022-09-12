Phillies on the move, for road trip and toward the playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are set to open a six-game road trip with a playoff berth firmly in sight. The trip starts Tuesday with a three-game series in Miami and then three more in Atlanta. The Phillies should keep their travel bags handy. They play only six more home games out the 22 contests left this season. The Phillies close the season on a whopping 10-game road trip with stops at Chicago, Washington and Houston. The Phillies are 78-62 and hold the second National League wild-card spot. Entering Monday, they had a 3 1/2-game lead over Milwaukee for the final playoff berth.

