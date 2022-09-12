No. 5 Clemson, Goodwin have defensive issues to correct

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson first-year coordinator Wes Goodwin didn’t expect to face questions about his defensive unit so quickly. The Tigers were labeled one of the top groups in the country this year behind their deep, experienced defensive line. Yet, Clemson surrendered 386 yards to FCS opponent Furman despite a 35-12 win over the Paladins on Saturday. Goodwin understands his players must tighten up going forward if they hope to reach their championship goals. He says players up front have to be better at recognizing screens, which Furman used repeatedly to pick up big gains.

