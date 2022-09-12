Narduzzi mum on status of injured Pitt QBs Slovis, Patti

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No. 23 Pittsburgh is dealing with uncertainty at quarterback as the Panthers prepare for a road trip to Western Michigan. Starter Kedon Slovis left last week’s overtime loss to Tennessee with an undisclosed injury. Backup Nick Patti injured his left leg early in the fourth quarter but had limited mobility. Head coach Pat Narduzzi offered no update on the status of either quarterback. Dartmouth transfer Derek Kyler and redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell have been competing to be third on the depth chart behind Slovis and Patti.

