Mathias bases-loaded walk lifts Texas over Marlins in Game 1

MIAMI (AP) — Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk that broke an eighth-inning tie and lifted the Texas Rangers over the Miami Marlins 3-2 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Miami reliever Steven walked Corey Seager and Adolis García around Nathaniel Lowe’s two-out infield single in the eighth before Mathias reached. The defeat assured the Marlins of a losing season at home, a day after clinching their 23rd sub-.500 record in the club’s 30-year history.

