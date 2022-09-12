Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith left the field hearing his name chanted after the Seattle Seahawks opened the regular season with an unexpected victory over the Denver Broncos. It was a gratifying performance for Smith eight years after he last started a game on the opening weekend of the NFL season. Smith threw two touchdowns and the Seahawks held on to beat the Broncos 17-16. Most of the attention was on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle with the Broncos. But it was Smith that played a nearly perfect first half and ending up in the celebratory locker room afterward.

