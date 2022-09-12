F1 driver Albon suffered ‘respiratory failure’ after surgery

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon suffered “respiratory failure” and had to be put on a ventilator following complications from surgery. Albon was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis on Saturday morning and underwent successful surgery but the Williams driver then had to be moved to intensive care as he required assistance breathing. Albon is out of intensive care and should return home on Tuesday. He is expected to take part in the Singapore GP on Oct. 2.

