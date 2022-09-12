Dybala helps Roma beat Empoli 2-1 in Serie A

EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Paulo Dybala scored one and set up another as Roma got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Empoli in an action-packed Serie A match. Dybala opened the scoring in the 17th minute and set up Tammy Abraham for Roma’s second in the 71st. Filippo Bandinelli equalized at the end of the first half. Both teams also hit the woodwork numerous times. Roma also missed a penalty and an Empoli player was sent off late on. Roma moved to a point behind the top three of Napoli, Atalanta and AC Milan.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.