Defending champ Georgia downplays return to No. 1 in Top 25

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Defending national champion Georgia needed only two games to convince voters it should return to the top of the AP Top 25. Coach Kirby Smart says September rankings are “never a big deal.” He says the poll only matters at the end of the season. The Bulldogs are winning with defense. They play at South Carolina on Saturday in their Southeastern Conference opener. Georgia was No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25 and moved to No. 2 following its 49-3 rout of then-No. 11 Oregon to open the season. The Bulldogs then climbed to No. 1 in this week’s poll after Alabama barely escaped with a one-point victory at Texas and fell to No. 2.

