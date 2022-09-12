Cubs hound Bassitt, beat NL East-leading Mets 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt had his shortest start in three months, failing to get through the fourth inning as the NL East-leading New York Mets lost to the Chicago Cubs 5-2. The Mets had won each of Bassitt’s last eight starts, a span in which he had a 2.24 ERA. But the right-hander gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings — his quickest exit since he lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings against San Diego on July 8. Rafael Ortega and Zach McKinstry homered for the Cubs. The Mets stranded 10 runners — including seven over the first six innings against rookie Javier Assad, who allowed five hits in earning the first victory of his career.

