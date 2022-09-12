Bochum fires coach after starting Bundesliga with 6 losses

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Bochum has fired coach Thomas Reis after starting the Bundesliga with six straight losses. The club says assistant coach Markus Gellhaus has also been let go with immediate effect. Under-19s coach Heiko Butscher will take over from Reis on an interim basis. Bochum’s 3-1 loss at promoted Schalke on Saturday proved Reis’ final game in charge, almost exactly three years after he took over the team. Reis was appointed Bochum coach on Sept. 6, 2019 when the team was struggling. The former Bochum midfielder stabilized the side, then led it to promotion as second-division champion the following season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.