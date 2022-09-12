Avs add forward depth, sign Rodrigues to a 1-year, $2M deal

DENVER (AP) — The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche added more depth at forward by signing Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $2 million deal. The move comes on the heels of losing Nazem Kadri in free agency to Calgary. The Avalanche are banking that Rodrigues can help fill the void. Rodrigues arrives in the Mile High City after a season in Pittsburgh, where he set career highs with 19 goals and 24 assists. Rodrigues was the lone Penguins player to skate in every game last season.

