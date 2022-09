NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge is keeping his special season going. Judge entered this week with 55 homers through the Yankees’ first 141 games, and he still has 21 games to go. Judge towers over everyone else this season. Kyle Schwarber is second in homers with 37 for Philadelphia. Judge also has 121 RBIs — 12 more than anyone else.

