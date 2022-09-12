Alcaraz, Ruud at 1-2 in ATP rankings; Swiatek, Jabeur in WTA

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s U.S. Open championship has moved him up to No. 1 at age 19. That makes him the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973. The Spaniard’s victory over Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final allowed Alcaraz to replace 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev atop the rankings Monday. Alcaraz’s three-spot jump from No. 4 ties the mark for biggest move to No. 1. Ruud went from No. 7 to No. 2. Iga Swiatek’s third career major title kept her at No. 1 in the WTA rankings and with more than twice as many points as the new No. 2, runner-up Ons Jabeur.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.