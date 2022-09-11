US wins bronze at AmeriCup, Argentina wins gold over Brazil

RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — USA Basketball didn’t head home from AmeriCup empty-handed. Gary Clark scored 18 points, and the U.S. rallied in the final minutes to top Canada 84-80 in the bronze-medal game on Sunday. The Americans went on a 26-10 run over a 7-minute stretch of the final quarter, turning what was a 63-56 deficit into an 82-73 lead. Later Sunday, Gabriel Deck’s layup with 16.1 seconds left lifted Argentina past Brazil 75-73 in the gold-medal game.

