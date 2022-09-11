Union Berlin beats Cologne 1-0 to top Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — American forward Jordan Pefok had a penalty saved but Union Berlin held on to win 1-0 at previously unbeaten Cologne in the Bundesliga. An own-goal from Cologne defender Timo Hübers in the third minute was enough for the capital club to take top spot in the league ahead of Freiburg’s game with Borussia Mönchengladbach later Sunday. Union has 14 points after six rounds. That’s two more than 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim, Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.