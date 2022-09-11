Steelers’ T.J. Watt leaves vs Bengals with pectoral injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter with a pectoral injury. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year left the field and headed to the locker room shortly before the game went to overtime. Before the injury, he was his usual disruptive self, with a sack and an interception. He tied the NFL single-season sacks record with 22 1/2 last season despite missing two games.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.