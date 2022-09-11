Steelers’ T.J. Watt leaves vs Bengals with pectoral injury
By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter with a pectoral injury. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year left the field and headed to the locker room shortly before the game went to overtime. Before the injury, he was his usual disruptive self, with a sack and an interception. He tied the NFL single-season sacks record with 22 1/2 last season despite missing two games.