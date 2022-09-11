STAT WATCH: Illini RB off and running toward another 1,000

Illinois’s Chase Brown is well on his way to a second straight 1,000-yard rushing season. He leads the nation with 168 yards per game after going for 146 in a win over Virginia on Saturday. Tulsa’s Davis Brin is the leading passer at 391 yards per game, just ahead of Kyle Vantrease’s average of 388 for Georgia Southern. Kansas, which ranked 111th in scoring last year, leads the nation at 55.5 points per game after hanging 56 on Tennessee Tech and 55 on West Virginia.

