Ryan, Colts rally but stall in OT for 20-20 tie with Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Houston Texans in his Colts debut, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each and the game ended in a 20-20 tie. The Texans led 20-3 entering the fourth quarter in coach Lovie Smith’s debut, but Ryan led three successive scoring drives, culminating with his 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 1:54 remaining. The Colts got within field goal range in overtime, but Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard try with 2 minutes left. Ryan threw for 352 yards with an interception and a lost fumble.

