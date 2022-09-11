Rangers-Napoli rescheduled over limited police resources

LONDON (AP) — The Champions League game between Scottish club Rangers and Napoli has been rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday because of the limited police resources available following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Away fans were urged to stay away from the match. UEFA says that the game has been pushed back by 24 hours because of a “severe limitations on police resources and organizational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning” for the queen. The European governing body also said away fans would not be allowed in for the game and urged Italian supporters “to respect this extraordinary situation” and not travel to Glasgow.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.