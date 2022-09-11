Quick CL reunion with former teams for Lewandowski, Haaland

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are getting ready to face their former teams in group-stage matches in the Champions League. Lewandowski returns to Bayern Munich with Barcelona on Tuesday. Manchester City striker Haaland reunites with former Borussia Dortmund teammates on Wednesday. Haaland scored twice in City’s opening 4-0 win at Sevilla last week. Lewandowski came off the bench to score his sixth goal in five Spanish league games to help Barcelona win 4-0 at Cádiz on Saturday. Defending champion Real Madrid welcomes Leipzig on Wednesday.

