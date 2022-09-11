Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:25 PM

Quick CL reunion with former teams for Lewandowski, Haaland

KION

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are getting ready to face their former teams in group-stage matches in the Champions League. Lewandowski returns to Bayern Munich with Barcelona on Tuesday. Manchester City striker Haaland reunites with former Borussia Dortmund teammates on Wednesday. Haaland scored twice in City’s opening 4-0 win at Sevilla last week. Lewandowski came off the bench to score his sixth goal in five Spanish league games to help Barcelona win 4-0 at Cádiz on Saturday. Defending champion Real Madrid welcomes Leipzig on Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content