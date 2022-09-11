Pepi gets assist in 1st match for Groningen following loan

American forward Ricardo Pepi had an assist in his debut for Groningen, a 1-0 win at Cambuur in the Dutch Eredivisie. The 19-year-old entered at the start of the second half and fed Tomáš Suslov in the 71st minute. Suslov dribbled to the top of the penalty area, cut toward the center of the field and beat goalkeeper João Virgínia with a left-footed shot from the arc. Pepi’s scoreless streak reached 30 games for club and country since he got two goals in a World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Oct. 7.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.