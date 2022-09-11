McMahon accounts for 5 TDs, Rice beats McNeese 52-10

HOUSTON (AP) — TJ McMahon threw four touchdown passes and added a 9-yard scoring run, Gabe Taylor returned an interception 91 yards for a score and Rice beat McNeese 52-10. McMahon completed 20 of 29 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Bradley Rozner finished with three receptions for 101 yards, including TD catches of 13 and 75 yards. Ari Broussard added 71 yards rushing on 17 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown that gave the Owls a 31-0 halftime lead. Deonta McMahon ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run for McNeese (0-2) on the second play from scrimmage in the second half. Rice (1-1) scored 23 points off five Cowboys turnovers.

