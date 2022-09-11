McDaniel era starts with a win, Dolphins top Patriots 20-7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins provided an early look at their ability to contend in the AFC East as they beat Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots 20-7 Sunday. Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception. Tyreek Hill, making his Miami Dolphins debut after the team traded for him during the offseason, led Miami’s receivers with eight receptions for 94 yards. Running back Ty Montgomery caught the Patriots only touchdown of the game. Damien Harris led New England’s rushers with 48 yards on nine carries.

