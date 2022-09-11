Mayfield downplays loss, looks forward to ‘next 16 games’
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield was disappointed, not distraught after the Carolina Panthers’ 26-24 season-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield came up short Sunday in game that was billed as the “Baker Bowl” and his ultimate shot at revenge against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018 only to kick him to the curb in favor of Deshaun Watson. Mayfield said despite of what everyone says, “there are 16 more games.” He went to say while there might have been a lot of anticipation surrounding the game, it is now time for the Panthers to “flush this loss and learn from it and be better from it.”