Mac Jones hurts back, adding injury to Patriots’ rough day

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — New England quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury in the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jones played the whole game, completing 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Patriots announced the injury afterward and said Jones would not be available to reporters. Coach Bill Belichick had no details about the injury. It was a worrisome development at the end of a rough day for New England. The Patriots managed only seven points, the second-fewest they’ve scored in 23 openers under Belichick.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.