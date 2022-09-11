Lions’ Walker ejected after swiping at Eagles, hitting Hurts

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker was ejected for swiping in a scrum with the Philadelphia Eagles after hitting Jalen Hurts near his head as he went to the turf. Walker was sent off in the third quarter when the Eagles were leading the Lions by 17 points on Sunday. Detroit defenders made contact with Hurts multiple times when he slid earlier in the game, but did not draw penalties. When Walker hit Hurts above the shoulders after he went down on a run into Detroit territory, Philadelphia players came to their quarterback’s defense and Walker responded with a swipe.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.